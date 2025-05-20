Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Heritage Distilling Stock Down 4.7%
Shares of CASK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 324,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,551. Heritage Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54.
Heritage Distilling Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Distilling
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.