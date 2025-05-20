Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Heritage Distilling Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of CASK stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 324,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,551. Heritage Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54.

Heritage Distilling Company Profile

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

