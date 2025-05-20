Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Releases Earnings Results

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, RTT News reports. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

Tuya Stock Performance

Shares of TUYA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,960. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Tuya has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Tuya’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya

About Tuya

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tuya stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tuya Inc. ( NYSE:TUYA Free Report ) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Tuya worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

