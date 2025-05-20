Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Releases Earnings Results

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, RTT News reports. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.
Tuya Stock Performance
Shares of TUYA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,564,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,960. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. Tuya has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.63.
Tuya Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Tuya’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya
About Tuya
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
