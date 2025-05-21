Intuit (INTU) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $10.89 per share and revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $671.16 on Wednesday. Intuit has a one year low of $532.65 and a one year high of $714.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $611.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $619.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $187.63 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock worth $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intuit stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $699.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $655.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $719.06.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

