Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Corpay were worth $12,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Corpay by 1,011.1% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Corpay by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $340.85 on Wednesday. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.10 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price target (down from $417.00) on shares of Corpay in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.07.

Corpay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

See Also

