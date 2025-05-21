Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 4,796 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $296.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.08. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.73.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

