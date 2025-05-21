Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 151 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total value of $367,091.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,691,559.44. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.50.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $494.51 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $380.63 and a fifty-two week high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $477.73 and a 200 day moving average of $481.83.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

