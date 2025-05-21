Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 98,843 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,843 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Moderna by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.95.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
