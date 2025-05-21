Toronto Dominion Bank Has $10.98 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Teradyne by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 69,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $81.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

