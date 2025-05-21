Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Receives $102.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BELFB. StockNews.com cut Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Bel Fuse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bel Fuse by 319.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

