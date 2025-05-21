Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,497 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,589 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,964 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 11,337.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.15.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.