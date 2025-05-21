Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 340,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stempoint Capital LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,470,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,498,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,244,000 after purchasing an additional 72,433 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 95,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTGX opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTGX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTGX

Insider Activity

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $80,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,990. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,302.50. This represents a 23.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,173 shares of company stock worth $3,461,180. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.