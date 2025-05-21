StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of -0.17. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chimerix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

