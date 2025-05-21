iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Purchased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,289,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,429,000 after acquiring an additional 86,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 98,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% in the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after acquiring an additional 628,381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $98.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

