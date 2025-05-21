Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $769,000 Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 350.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Trading Up 0.5%

GFL opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

