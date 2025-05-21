NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,474 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in NCR Voyix by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NCR Voyix by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,006,000 after purchasing an additional 163,206 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in NCR Voyix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NCR Voyix by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,152,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 187,848 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VYX opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other NCR Voyix news, Director Laura Sen acquired 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $248,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $576,321.12. This trade represents a 76.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VYX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

