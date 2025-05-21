Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $3,021,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,340,000 after buying an additional 28,387 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

