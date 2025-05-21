Royal Bank of Canada Buys 3,419 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.84% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $70,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $127.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.05.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

