WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.66 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 16363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.24.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $563.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Equity Fund

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

