Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Major Shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment Sells 4,111,357 Shares of Stock

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 4,111,357 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $153,723,638.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,580,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,470,935.31. This trade represents a 13.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Canada Pension Plan Investment also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 616,704 shares of Waystar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $23,058,562.56.
- On Monday, February 24th, Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of Waystar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,686,720.00.
Waystar Stock Up 0.2%
NASDAQ WAY opened at $39.65 on Wednesday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 440.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Waystar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waystar
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Waystar by 701.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 56,834 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Waystar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at $3,120,000.
Waystar Company Profile
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
