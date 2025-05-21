Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $299.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.46 billion, a PE ratio of 104.22, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $303.40.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 35.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 2,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SAP by 153.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

