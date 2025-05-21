Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 326961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,618,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,737,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,981 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 2,795,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,073 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,956,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,711 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 270.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,007,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 735,987 shares in the last quarter.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

