Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.55 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 326961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.82.
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.
