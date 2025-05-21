Tidal Investments LLC Has $5.22 Million Holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,925 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TeraWulf worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WULF shares. Jones Trading started coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeraWulf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $9.30.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

