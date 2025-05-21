Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 739.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 240,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMYT. Citigroup lifted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $72.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.41.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

