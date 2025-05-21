Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 526,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $62,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $124.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $97.83 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

