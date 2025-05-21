Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives C$8.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on May 21st, 2025

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UNGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares cut shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$8.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered Nexus Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.50 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

View Our Latest Report on Nexus Industrial REIT

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 3,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,295.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,576 shares of company stock valued at $125,024. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.4%

NXR.UN stock opened at C$7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$519.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.98 and a twelve month high of C$9.15.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.