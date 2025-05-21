State of Wyoming Raises Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 129.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 47.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. StockNews.com lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

