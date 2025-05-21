Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.
Shares of BLND opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $939.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.29.
Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.
