Tidal Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,859,000 after buying an additional 1,390,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,940,000 after buying an additional 155,369 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,653,543,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after buying an additional 810,144 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,864,000 after buying an additional 149,124 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $614.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $596.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $520.50 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

