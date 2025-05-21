Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 71,146 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 672,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,146 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $77,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 107,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $116.91 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average of $114.38.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

