Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) Receives $71.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.54.

DAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $108,522.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,691 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,606.56. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dayforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DAY opened at $58.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 535.05, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.17. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

