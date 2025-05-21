Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.39.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VYGR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 target price on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VYGR stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.95. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
