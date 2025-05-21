Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $15,739,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 53,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total value of $8,486,848.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,244,532.63. The trade was a 53.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,320. This represents a 34.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,675 shares of company stock worth $27,062,559. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $162.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $164.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.80.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

