PharVision Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Gambling.com Group accounts for 0.5% of PharVision Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PharVision Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Gambling.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,168,000. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 1,320.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 315,631 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 501.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 323,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 269,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,098,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Gambling.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.07 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GAMB. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

