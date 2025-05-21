International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Director Hernandez Margarita Palau Buys 850 Shares

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 850 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,266.06. This represents a 55.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $106.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

