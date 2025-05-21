Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Michael Parker Sells 286 Shares

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Michael Parker sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$257.96, for a total transaction of C$73,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594 shares in the company, valued at C$153,230.62. This trade represents a 32.50% decrease in their position.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 2.0%

TRI stock opened at C$272.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$250.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$242.48. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$214.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$273.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America set a C$255.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$265.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$252.40.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

