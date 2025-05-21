STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Senior Officer Sells C$52,981.35 in Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bradley James Mcfarlane sold 13,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$52,981.35.

Shares of STEP Energy Services stock opened at C$4.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.39. The stock has a market cap of C$286.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.07. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$3.35 and a 52 week high of C$5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04.

STEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

STEP Energy Services is an energy services company that provides coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping and hydraulic fracturing solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.

