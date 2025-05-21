NCM Capital Management LLC Buys 22,674 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises 1.9% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NCM Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of TCAF opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

