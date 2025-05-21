William Blair Issues Optimistic Forecast for MRSN Earnings

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 214.20% and a negative return on equity of 401.37%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 million.
MRSN stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,770,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,078,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,431,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 384,902 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
