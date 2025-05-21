HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Outlook for Kamada Earnings

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Kamada in a report released on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kamada’s FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Kamada alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Kamada to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Kamada Stock Up 0.7%

Kamada stock opened at $6.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $9.16.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $44.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.06 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 9.92%.

Kamada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kamada by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.