Brokers Offer Predictions for Hess’ Q2 Earnings (NYSE:HES)

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Hess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.16.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $132.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.61. Hess has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $161.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in Hess by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

