Q2 Earnings Forecast for Huntsman Issued By Zacks Research

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntsman in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntsman from $19.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Huntsman Price Performance

HUN stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Huntsman by 1,717.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.89%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

