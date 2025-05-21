Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,825 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,285,000 after purchasing an additional 144,345 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

