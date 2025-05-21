Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 789 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.16. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.