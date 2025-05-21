Continuum Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 900,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises 4.1% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $31,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 96,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 41,892 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 86,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $37.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

