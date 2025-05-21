Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Jacobs Solutions worth $29,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,637,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,626,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 933.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,109,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,808,000 after buying an additional 1,904,988 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,988,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,649,000 after buying an additional 449,161 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,809,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,086 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $128.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average of $130.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.23 and a 52 week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.86.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

