Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 26,363 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Kimco Realty worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,848,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,915,000 after buying an additional 231,606 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 131,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 129.87%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.