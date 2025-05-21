Ames National Corp Takes $232,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ames National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 173,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,208,000 after buying an additional 160,616 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

