Ames National Corp Acquires New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ames National Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,184,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Ames National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,353 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

