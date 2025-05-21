Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,938,000 after buying an additional 4,578,013 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,622,000 after purchasing an additional 272,625 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,659,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,003,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,502,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $178.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.68 and its 200 day moving average is $169.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $146.45 and a 52-week high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

