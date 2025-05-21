Continuum Advisory LLC Buys 291 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

